Weather today: IMD issues orange alert in two states and a union territory. Check updates here

The IMD issued an orange alert in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. To know more about regions that will be impacted by monsoon showers, check IMD's weather updates here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Gujarat rains: A family wades through a flooded road on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad,
Gujarat rains: A family wades through a flooded road on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, (AP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for Gujarat, Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A yellow alert is in place in several states across India.

Predicting heavy downpours, the IMD issued a red alert in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, where heavy rains over the past few days have disrupted day-to-day life. Gujarat has been witnessing a flood-like situation, with waterlogging and inundation at several places.

Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were called in to assist in rescue and search operations. According to a PTI report, as many as seven lives were lost in rain-related incidents, while over 15,000 residents were evacuated and more than 300 were rescued from various districts of Gujarat. In addition to severe traffic congestion on roads, train and flight services were impacted due to inclement weather.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 28 and August 29 in north Gujarat. In Saurashtra and Kutch, extremely heavy rainfall is expected until August 30. In South Gujarat, heavy rainfall is likely until August 31, IMD said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a stock of the situation via a video conference. According to reports, 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state are overflowing due to heavy rainfall. “No individual should approach these overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained,” ANI quoted Bhupendra Patel as saying.

Rajasthan

The weather agency predicted “heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Rajasthan on August 28.

Maharashtra

According to IMD's latest press release “heavy rainfall at isolated places”in Maharashtra is likely on August 28.

Goa

Heavy precipitation is likely in Goa today.

Odisha

The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy downpours on August 28 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 29.

Jharkhand

“Heavy rainfall” in Jharkhand is likely today, according to the weather department's forecast.

Bihar

Heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted today.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST
