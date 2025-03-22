Weather today: IMD issues orange alert, wet spells likely in Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha; full forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department forecasted precipitation on March 22 in several states of India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Bihar. Besides this, there is possibility of hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar, IMD said.

Predicting downpours, IMD issued an orange alert for eastern states, including West Bengal and Jharkhand. A yellow alert is in place for southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, among others.

Advertisement

Also Read | How IMD’s new model will sharpen weather forecast for farmers

Notably, Residents in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Saturday amid yellow alert in the region.

Advertisement

Downpours over next two days? Forecasting weather conditions for the next two days, IMD's latest press release states, "Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 22nd - 24th (sic)."

Weather forecast for the upcoming week - from March 27 Citing influence of western disturbances on atmospheric conditions, IMD forecasted precipitation in “Western Himalayan Region' during some days of the week,” between March 27 and April 2,

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over northeast India and south Peninsular & adjoining central India during some to many days of the week," IMD in its press release dated March 20 stated.

Advertisement

Prevailing weather systems indicate that rainfall is likely to be above normal over south Peninsular India and below normal over rest parts of the country during the week, IMD said.

Will rain today play a spoilsport for IPL 2025? It is important to note that IPL 2025 kicks-off today in Kolkata's Eden Gardens from 6:00 pm onwards. A day before, it rained heavily in the state, raising concerns about weather conditions today. IMD indicated presence of anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal which may play a spoilsport in the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The likelihood of rain and thunderstorms is high in Kolkata on March 22 evening, as per Accuweather. According to the website, there is 90% possibility of rain - lasting for about 2 hours - and a 54% chance of thunderstorms.