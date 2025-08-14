Weather today: IMD issues red alert for Delhi, orange in Uttarakhand; heavy rain lashes Telangana

Delhi experienced a welcome change in weather on 14 August, with morning showers in various parts of the NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the day and forecast continued rainfall in the capital until 19 August. IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in several districts in Uttarakhand from 14 August to 17 August. Heavy rains have been reported in Telangana as well.

“Updated nowcast map showing spell of moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 hours,” IMD said.

Telangana on high alert Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared a 72-hour high alert after the IMD warned of “heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers” across the state, including Hyderabad.

Overnight rain on Wednesday impacted several districts, with three locations experiencing more than 20 centimetres of rainfall, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the state capital, Hyderabad, on Thursday, 14 August. The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with intense showers. Officials have cautioned about the risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours.

Delhi weather forecast 14 August: The sky will remain mostly cloudy with moderate rainfall expected. Daytime temperatures will hover around 33°C, dropping to 25°C at night. Humidity levels will range from 80% to 70%.

15 August: Expect a generally cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will be around 32°C during the day and 24°C at night, with humidity ranging between 85% and 70%.

16 August: Cloudy conditions will persist, accompanied by one or two showers or thunderstorms. The temperature will reach 32°C in the day and fall to 23°C at night. Humidity will vary between 90% and 65%.

17 August: Light rain or drizzle is likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Daytime temperatures will be near 33°C, while nighttime temperatures will be around 24°C. Humidity will range from 90% to 65%.

18 August: Showers or thunderstorms are expected. The temperature will be around 33°C during the day and 25°C at night, with humidity levels between 85% and 60%.

Uttarakhand weather today Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) released advisories to district magistrates following the IMD prediction of heavy to very heavy rain across the state.

Red alerts have been sounded for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Bageshwar, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at several places, with isolated incidents of extremely heavy rain. Other districts remain under orange warning. An orange alert has been issued for these districts on 15 August, while a yellow alert will be in effect for the remaining areas of the state.