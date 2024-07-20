Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka and 2 more states; orange warning in 9

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for heavy showers today in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather department forecasted, ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Jul 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Weather today: States with orange alert for heavy showers today are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Weather today: States with orange alert for heavy showers today are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. (HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against extremely heavy showers on Saturday, July 20, in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. A red alert has been issued in these states.

In addition to this, states with orange alert today are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Also Read | Weather today: Red alert for extremely heavy rains issued in THESE states

The Meteorological Department issued rainfall warning in view of low pressure depression, which “is likely to move north-westwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours.” Following this development, rainfall warning has been issued in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Telangana, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.

Also read: Weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Mumbai; orange alert in Karnataka, Gujarat, and THESE states

Considering “Rough to very rough sea condition” in coastal areas adjoining the Bay of Bengal, a fisherman warning is in place.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today

The weather department forecasted, “extremely heavy rainfall” in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20. The state of Gujarat may witness heavy downpours on July 21 and 22. In addition to this, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu today and for Madhya Pradesh till July 23.

Also read: Kerala rains: Watch | Heavy rain lashes parts of Ernakulam city; IMD issues Orange alert in THESE districts

In Northwest India, warning for heavy precipitation is in place for Rajasthan on July 21, for Himachal Pradesh on July 22 and 23 and for Uttarakhand till July 22.

Also Read | IMD issues flash flood alert for south and central India amid heavy downpour

IMD's weather report dated July 19 further states, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya" until July 24 and over "Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st July.”

The press release adds, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India" until July 24.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed the region that led to flooding at a rivulet following which 40 people were stranded in agricultural fields due to a breach. Disaster management personnel used two helicopters to rescue the stranded individuals. They were taken to a relief camp in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, PTI reported.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 07:39 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka and 2 more states; orange warning in 9

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.000.00
    Chennai
    76,124.000.00
    Delhi
    75,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue