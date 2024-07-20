The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for heavy showers today in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather department forecasted, ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against extremely heavy showers on Saturday, July 20, in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. A red alert has been issued in these states.

In addition to this, states with orange alert today are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Meteorological Department issued rainfall warning in view of low pressure depression, which "is likely to move north-westwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours." Following this development, rainfall warning has been issued in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Telangana, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.

Considering "Rough to very rough sea condition" in coastal areas adjoining the Bay of Bengal, a fisherman warning is in place.

The weather department forecasted, “extremely heavy rainfall" in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20. The state of Gujarat may witness heavy downpours on July 21 and 22. In addition to this, “heavy to very heavy rainfall" warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu today and for Madhya Pradesh till July 23.

In Northwest India, warning for heavy precipitation is in place for Rajasthan on July 21, for Himachal Pradesh on July 22 and 23 and for Uttarakhand till July 22.

IMD's weather report dated July 19 further states, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya" until July 24 and over "Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st July."

The press release adds, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India" until July 24.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed the region that led to flooding at a rivulet following which 40 people were stranded in agricultural fields due to a breach. Disaster management personnel used two helicopters to rescue the stranded individuals. They were taken to a relief camp in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, PTI reported.

