Weather today: IMD issues Red alert for heavy showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra; Orange alert in 4 states including Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for very heavy rainfall, or a red alert, in Gujarat and Maharashtra today. An orange alert predicting heavy downpours has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Goa.

IMD's forecast for west and central India Amid the flooding in Gujarat, eight people died in the deluge on July 24. The death toll due to rains has mounted to 61, according to officials. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to tackle the situation. The Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall” in Gujarat and Maharashtra today.

“Very heavy rainfall” has been forecast for Madhya Pradesh today, for Goa till July 27, for Maharashtra till tomorrow, and for Gujarat over the next three days.

IMD's forecast for northwest India The weather agency hinted at the possibility of "heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan till July 28; in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 25; in Uttar Pradesh until July 27.

The IMD's weather bulletin, dated July 24, states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” until July 29.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India The press release notes the possibility of “very heavy rainfall” in Karnataka on July 25. Furthermore, IMD forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Telangana on July 25, in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till July 26, and in Kerala till July 27.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India The weather department forecast “very heavy rainfall” in Odisha till July 26 and “isolated heavy rainfall” on July 27 and July 28.