Weather today: IMD issues Red alert for heavy showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra; Orange alert in 4 states including Goa

The India Meteorological Department issued a Red alert for very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Maharashtra today. An Orange alert is in place for four states.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Weather today: Pune district recorded 43 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 221.9 mm till July 24, as per IMD data.
Weather today: Pune district recorded 43 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 221.9 mm till July 24, as per IMD data. (HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for very heavy rainfall, or a red alert, in Gujarat and Maharashtra today. An orange alert predicting heavy downpours has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Goa.

IMD's forecast for west and central India

Amid the flooding in Gujarat, eight people died in the deluge on July 24. The death toll due to rains has mounted to 61, according to officials. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to tackle the situation. The Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall” in Gujarat and Maharashtra today.

“Very heavy rainfall” has been forecast for Madhya Pradesh today, for Goa till July 27, for Maharashtra till tomorrow, and for Gujarat over the next three days.

IMD's forecast for northwest India

The weather agency hinted at the possibility of "heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan till July 28; in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 25; in Uttar Pradesh until July 27.

The IMD's weather bulletin, dated July 24, states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” until July 29.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India

The press release notes the possibility of “very heavy rainfall” in Karnataka on July 25. Furthermore, IMD forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Telangana on July 25, in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till July 26, and in Kerala till July 27.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India

The weather department forecast “very heavy rainfall” in Odisha till July 26 and “isolated heavy rainfall” on July 27 and July 28.

Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27 and 28.

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather today: IMD issues Red alert for heavy showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra; Orange alert in 4 states including Goa

