Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand and 8 other states; Check full report here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for rainfall in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya for today, July 2

The weather department issued an orange alert for heavy showers on July 2 in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall warning in North-western states An IMD statement dated July 1 says isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh till July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD hinted at the possibility of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 2, in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 2/July 3 and in Rajasthan over the next three days.

Rainfall warning in North-eastern states As per the report, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Bihar today. Besides this, heavy rainfall warning is in place in Bihar until July 5; and in Jharkhand and West Bengal on July 4 and 5.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5; and Assam & Meghalaya on July 2,” the weather bulletin said.

हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ एवं दिल्ली में 01 और 02 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की प्रबल संभावना है,

बिहार में 01 और 02 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की प्रबल संभावना है।



Bihar is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 1st & 2nd July, 2024.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 01 और 02 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है।



Himachal Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 1st & 2nd July.

01/07/2024: 22:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur,

Rainfall warning in Southern states The weather agency forecast wet spell in Gujarat and Goa until July 5, in Maharashtra on July 2; in Kerala on July 2/July 3 and in Karnataka till July 5.

In addition, it said Gujarat Region will witness such weather conditions on July 2/3 and July 5.