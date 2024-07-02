Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand and 8 other states; Check full report here

Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in nine states, including Uttarakhand today. The Southwest Monsoon will further advance into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the coming two days.

Fareha Naaz
First Published07:02 AM IST
Weather today: The IMD issued a red warning for rainfall today in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Weather today: The IMD issued a red warning for rainfall today in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for rainfall in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya for today, July 2

The weather department issued an orange alert for heavy showers on July 2 in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh. 

Rainfall warning in North-western states

An IMD statement dated July 1 says  isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh till July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD hinted at the possibility of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 2, in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 2/July 3 and in Rajasthan over the next three days.

Rainfall warning in North-eastern states

As per the report, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Bihar today. Besides this, heavy rainfall warning is in place in Bihar until July 5; and in Jharkhand and West Bengal on July 4 and 5.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5; and Assam & Meghalaya on July 2,” the weather bulletin said.

 

Rainfall warning in Southern states

The weather agency forecast wet spell in Gujarat and Goa until July 5, in Maharashtra on July 2; in Kerala on July 2/July 3 and in Karnataka till July 5.

In addition, it said Gujarat Region will witness such weather conditions on July 2/3 and July 5.

The weather report suggests that Southwest Monsoon will further advance into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the coming two days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsWeather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand and 8 other states; Check full report here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue