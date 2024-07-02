Hello User
Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand and 8 other states; Check full report here

Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand and 8 other states; Check full report here

Fareha Naaz

Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in nine states, including Uttarakhand today. The Southwest Monsoon will further advance into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the coming two days.

Weather today: The IMD issued a red warning for rainfall today in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for rainfall in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya for today, July 2

The weather department issued an orange alert for heavy showers on July 2 in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall warning in North-western states

An IMD statement dated July 1 says isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh till July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD hinted at the possibility of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 2, in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 2/July 3 and in Rajasthan over the next three days.

Rainfall warning in North-eastern states

As per the report, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Bihar today. Besides this, heavy rainfall warning is in place in Bihar until July 5; and in Jharkhand and West Bengal on July 4 and 5.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5; and Assam & Meghalaya on July 2," the weather bulletin said.

Rainfall warning in Southern states

The weather agency forecast wet spell in Gujarat and Goa until July 5, in Maharashtra on July 2; in Kerala on July 2/July 3 and in Karnataka till July 5.

In addition, it said Gujarat Region will witness such weather conditions on July 2/3 and July 5.

The weather report suggests that Southwest Monsoon will further advance into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the coming two days.

