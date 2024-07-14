Weather today: IMD issues red alert for rains in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra; check Mumbai rains status here

Weather today: The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall on Sunday in Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, indicating the highest level of warning. Additionally, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published14 Jul 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Weather today: Waterlogged streets at Jambali Naka market in Thane after heavy downpour on July 13.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy downpours on Sunday, July 14, in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather agency issued a red alert for these states, which is the highest level of warning. Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Saturday, the water level in Gujarat's Madhuban dam rose due to heavy rains in Valsad, the Disaster Management Authority said. “Due to heavy rain in Valsad district, many low-lying areas have been inundated, and the national highway was also flooded," PTI quoted Disaster Management Officer Naseem Sheikh as saying.

He added, "Teams from disaster cells were deployed to drain the water from these areas."

The Meteorological Department, in its weather bulletin dated July 13, noted the possibility of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka until July 18.

The states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may witness wet spells till July 17, as per IMD. Moreover, the southern Indian region comprising Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is set to witness downpours over the next two days while Andhra Pradesh will receive showers till July 15.

Four districts of Maharashtra may witness extremely heavy rainfall today, considering the red alert for heavy showers issued by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a red alert. A red alert is in place for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

The RMC in its weather report stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely.” Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune, and a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar.

The weather department further predicted, “heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till July 17, in Uttar Pradesh till July 15 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 16 and 17.

Odisha likely to receive "heavy rainfall till July 17 while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur will experience wet spells till July 16. Other eastern and north-eastern states including West Bengal and Sikkim will possibly experience precipitation till July 15 while Bihar may see showers today.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 08:13 AM IST
