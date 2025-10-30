Weather today: IMD's red alert in Telangana, heavy rainfall expected in Bengal, Bihar, Andhra as Cyclone Montha weakens

Cyclone Montha has weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana on Wednesday; however, rainfall warnings remain in effect for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar until Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Telangana: Red, orange, and yellow alerts issued A red alert has been issued for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

An orange alert is in place for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet districts.

A yellow alert indicates light to moderate rain at isolated locations in Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

West Bengal: Intense rain till Friday Following Cyclone Montha’s weakening, the IMD has forecast three days of intense rainfall across West Bengal before conditions improve from November 1.

October 29: South Bengal districts — including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur — will see light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers and gusty winds up to 55 kmph.

October 30: The rain zone will move inland towards Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Paschim Bardhaman.

October 31: Rainfall will peak over North Bengal, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar under yellow and orange alerts.

Conditions will ease from November 1, turning partly cloudy and dry by November 3.

Andhra Pradesh: Orange alert for several districts An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall warnings issued for Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Other States: Widespread showers forecast Bihar and Jharkhand: Rainfall is expected to continue till Thursday.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: Rain likely from October 30 to November 1.

Odisha: Rainfall on October 29.

East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh: Showers likely on October 29 and 30.