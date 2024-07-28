Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; orange alert for heavy rainfall in 4 states

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for July 28, predicting the possibility of extremely heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for four states.

Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Weather today: A view of a flooded street, on Sunday, outside Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar. Here students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi.
Weather today: A view of a flooded street, on Sunday, outside Rau’ IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar. Here students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (issued) red alert for July 28 predicting possibility of extremely heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. 

Besides this, an orange alert warning has been issued for Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The Himachal Pradesh capital, Shimla, received fresh wet spell after on Saturday a weak monsoon this year. More downpours are expected till July 30, according to IMD.

The weather agency forecast light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in a number of districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, and Shimla. Moreover, IMD hinted at the possibility of light rainfall in Sirmaur, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

IMD's forecast for west and central India

The Meteorological Department forecasted “extremely heavy rainfall” over Gujarat for July 28. Furthermore, it predicted “very heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh on July 31, in Goa and Maharashtra on July 28 and in Gujarat on July 28 and 29.

IMD's forecast for northwest India

IMD's press release dated July 27 states, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 30th & 31st; East Rajasthan on 28th July.” It further notes the possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 31. In Jammu-Kashmir and Punjab, downpours are expected to grace the region on July 30 and 31.

The weather agency forecasted heavy showers in Uttarakhand on July 28 and 29, in Rajasthan until July 31, and in Uttar Pradesh on July 30 and 31.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India

The weather bulletin further states, "Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe on 28th July, Coastal Karnataka on 28th."

IMD forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka till July 30 and in Kerala on July 29 and 30.

IMD's forecast for northeast India

The weather department suggested possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. It also predicted heavy precipitation in Sikkim till July 29, in West Bengal till July 31, in Bihar over the next three days and in Jharkhand on July 30 and 31.

Downpours have also been forecast in Odisha till July 31, in Arunachal Pradesh on July 28 and 29, in Assam and Meghalaya till July 31, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 28 and 31.

 

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; orange alert for heavy rainfall in 4 states

