Weather today: IMD issues snow, rain alert in THESE states; yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning in Himachal
Weather update today: A rainfall warning has also been issued in several parts of the country today. In addition to this, IMD has said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema and Kerala during next 2 days.
Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted isolated to scattered light, moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 7 March. A rainfall warning has also been issued in several parts of the country today. In addition to this, IMD has said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema and Kerala during next 2 days.