Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted isolated to scattered light, moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 7 March. A rainfall warning has also been issued in several parts of the country today. In addition to this, IMD has said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema and Kerala during next 2 days.

IMD snow forecast

As per IMD, isolated to scattered light, moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 6th and 7th March.

In addition to this, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 10th March, 2024. Under its influence; scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 10th -12th March.

In North East India, scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during next 2 days and isolated light rainfall or snowfall during subsequent 5 days.

IMD rain forecast

In Himachal Pradesh, the MeT office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday i.e. on 6 and 7 March.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has predicted very light to light rain/snow likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand whereas dry weather is likely to prevail in remaining districts.

The weather department has also predicted isolated rainfall over Odisha during 6th-9th March and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 6th-8th March due to a cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha in lower tropospheric levels.

Delhi weather update

RWFC Delhi has predicted partly cloudy sky in the national capital today with minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius and maximum at 25 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the "moderate" category with a reading of 168 at 7 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

