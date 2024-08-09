Weather today: IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Maharashtra and Delhi on August 9

Weather today: IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Weather today: Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra expected today.
Weather today: Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra expected today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for Maharashtra and moderate rainfall in Delhi and other parts of the country for Friday.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra.

Minimum temperatures were above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 26°C.

Temperatures will be below normal in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Rajasthan and Haryana-Chandigarh.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 10 to August 12. The maximum and minimum temperatures here during the day today are expected to settle around 33 C and 25 C, respectively. The temperatures in the NCR over the next five days are expected to remain in the same range.

According to RWFC, New Delhi, on August 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places in Delhi and nearby areas, such as Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Jind, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, and Bayana (Rajasthan). 

IMD has forecast light rainfall or drizzle at Loharu, Hodal (Haryana), Sikandrabad, Jattari, and Mainpuri (UP).

Fairly widespread moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan.

IMD has forecast scattered rainfall over Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Rajasthan during the week.

Very heavy rainfall is also expected over Himachal Pradesh on August 10 and Uttarakhand on August 10, 14 and 15.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana and Chandigarh on August 9, in Uttar Pradesh from August 9 to 12, in Punjab on August 10 and in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad on August 10 and 11.

 

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:38 AM IST
