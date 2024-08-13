Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Weather today: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Kerala, Rajasthan and 2 other states

Weather today: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Kerala, Rajasthan and 2 other states

Written By Fareha Naaz

Weather today: IMD issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day. Check full weather forecast here.

Weather today: Delhi residents wade through water-logged road on August 12. According to IMD. this is the fastest year that Delhi has crossed the long-period average (LPA) of 640.4mm rainfall which is considered the “normal” mark for monsoon rain.

The India Meteorological Department predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR today. The weather forecast for the national capital states generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert is in place for the next three days. The maximum and minimum temperatures during the day are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather agency issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

The press release dated August 12 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Scattered to Fairly widespread over plains of northwest India during the week."

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall" in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14.

The weather bulletin adds, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan on 13th August."

IMD's forecast and warnings for West and Central India

IMD said light to moderate rainfall very likely over West & Central India until August 19.

The Meteorological Department forecasted “heavy rainfall" in Chhattisgarh on August13 and in Madhya Pradesh until August 14.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

Heavy precipitation is likely in Arunachal Pradesh until August 15; in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 17, in Sikkim until August 14; in West Bengal and Bihar until August 18; and in Jharkhand and Odisha until August 16.

IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India

IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over South Peninsular India until August 19.

It predicted heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 16.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.