Weather today: IMD issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day. Check full weather forecast here.

The India Meteorological Department predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR today. The weather forecast for the national capital states generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert is in place for the next three days. The maximum and minimum temperatures during the day are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India The press release dated August 12 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Scattered to Fairly widespread over plains of northwest India during the week." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall" in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14.

The weather bulletin adds, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan on 13th August."

IMD's forecast and warnings for West and Central India IMD said light to moderate rainfall very likely over West & Central India until August 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Meteorological Department forecasted “heavy rainfall" in Chhattisgarh on August13 and in Madhya Pradesh until August 14.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India Heavy precipitation is likely in Arunachal Pradesh until August 15; in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 17, in Sikkim until August 14; in West Bengal and Bihar until August 18; and in Jharkhand and Odisha until August 16.

IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over South Peninsular India until August 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}