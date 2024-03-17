Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of East and Central India during the next three days i.e. till 20 March. However, in some parts of the country the maximum temperatures are above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius. As per IMD, isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, east Vidarbha, Telangana & Tamil Nadu and rest parts of Peninsular India will see temperatures above normal during next 3-4 days. The weather department in its bulletin also said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema.

IMD issues state-wise rainfall predictions

In East Madhya Pradesh, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning at at some places during 17- 19 March and with gusty winds gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places on 20th March. The weather office has also predicted hailstorm at isolated places during 17th-19th March.

In Vidarbha, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) at isolated places on 17-19 March. It has also prediected light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning at isolated places on 20 March.

As per IMD, in Chhattisgarh, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) has been predicted at isolated places on 16 and 17 March and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at some places on 18 March. In addition to this, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at many places on 19th; at isolated places on 20 March. Heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places likely on 19 March.

In Jharkhand, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at some places on 17 and 18 March and with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) at many places on 19 and 20 March.

In Gangetic West Bengal, IMD has issued an alert for light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at some places on 16 March; with squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places on 17 March and with gusty winds (speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) at some places on 18 March.

IMD hailstorm predictions

The weather office has also predicted hailstorm at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March. Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on 17 March

Karnataka weather update

In 48 hour prediction issued by IMD on 16 March, maximum temperature have been predicted to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at a few places over Interior Karnataka namely Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru districts. In Bengaluru city, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 35 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

