Weather today: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in THESE states; above normal temperatures to continue in Karnataka
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of East and Central India during the next three days i.e. till 20 March. However, in some parts of the country the maximum temperatures are above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius. As per IMD, isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, east Vidarbha, Telangana & Tamil Nadu and rest parts of Peninsular India will see temperatures above normal during next 3-4 days. The weather department in its bulletin also said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema.