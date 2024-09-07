Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here

Weather today: The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7, while Delhi remains on yellow alert. 

Fareha Naaz
Published7 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Weather today: The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall across several states and issued orange alerts for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7.
Weather today: The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall across several states and issued orange alerts for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, predicting possibility of heavy precipitation on Saturday, September 7. The National Capital, Delhi, is on yellow alert today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thundershowers during the day. Wet spells will most likely continue till September 9. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Also Read | More rains expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan over weekend

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for West and Central India

The weather agency forecasted wet spells in Gujarat on September 7, and in Maharashtra and Goa until September 9. IMD said isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh until September 13.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Telangana on 09th & 10th September.” It further noted possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka until September 10 and in Telangana over the next three days.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Rajasthan and Uttarak

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

IMD's press release dated September 6 stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 09th – 12th; Odisha on 08th & 09th September.”

Predicting possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 13, IMD said Odisha and Jharkhand can also witness similar weather conditions till September 10. Meanwhile, Bihar may witness heavy downpours on September 7, Sikkim on September 9 and 10, West Bengal from September 9 till 12 and Arunachal Pradesh from September 10 till 12.

Also Read | Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for Northwest India

Heavy showers are likely in Rajasthan today while Uttarakhand may witness heavy rainfall on September 7, Uttar Pradesh on September 9 and 10 and Rajasthan until September 8.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWeather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue