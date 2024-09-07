Weather today: The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7, while Delhi remains on yellow alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thundershowers during the day. Wet spells will most likely continue till September 9. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for West and Central India The weather agency forecasted wet spells in Gujarat on September 7, and in Maharashtra and Goa until September 9. IMD said isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh until September 13.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Telangana on 09th & 10th September." It further noted possibility of “heavy rainfall" in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka until September 10 and in Telangana over the next three days.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India IMD's press release dated September 6 stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 09th – 12th; Odisha on 08th & 09th September."

Predicting possibility of "heavy rainfall" in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 13, IMD said Odisha and Jharkhand can also witness similar weather conditions till September 10. Meanwhile, Bihar may witness heavy downpours on September 7, Sikkim on September 9 and 10, West Bengal from September 9 till 12 and Arunachal Pradesh from September 10 till 12.