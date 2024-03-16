Weather today: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in THESE states; above normal temperatures in South Indian states
Weather today: IMD forecasts scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in various regions from 16-20 March. Hailstorm alert for Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh. Light rainfall expected in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over East and Central India today i.e. 16 March. Apart from this, IMD has predicted maximum temperatures to be above normal in several South Indian states during the next 3-4 days. The weather department also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 2 days and Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema during next four days.