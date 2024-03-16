Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over East and Central India today i.e. 16 March. Apart from this, IMD has predicted maximum temperatures to be above normal in several South Indian states during the next 3-4 days. The weather department also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 2 days and Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema during next four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD rainfall/hailstorm prediction -As per the weather office, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal during 16-20 March.

-IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds over Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 16-20 March.

-Isolated hailstorm alert has also been issued over Vidarbha on 17 and 18 March and in East Madhya Pradesh on 18 and 19 March.

-Isolated light rainfall has been predicted over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 16-20 March.

-In the North East India, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 21 March.

IMD snowfall prediction The weather department has said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 March due to which, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan, Muzaffarabad on 20 and 21 March and over Himachal Pradesh on 21st March.

-Dry weather has been predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand till March 20.

-Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall has also been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh till 21 March.

High temperatures in THESE states As per the weather department, maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal by 3-4°C in isolated pockets of south Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu and above normal by 1-3°C over rest parts of Peninsular India and is is likely to remain same during next 3-4 days.

