Weather today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi and Noida, issues orange alert in Maharashtra, Bengal, 9 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert predicting heavy rainfall on Monday, August 5, in Gujarat, Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Delhi has no warning for heavy showers today but the precipitation is expected during the day. A yellow alert warning is in place for the next three days. The temperature in the national capital is expected to hover in the range of 26 to 25 degrees Celsius during the day. IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with very light rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India The Meteorological Department forecast “very heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan until August 6, and in Uttarakhand over the next two days.

There is possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir today and on August 7; in Himachal Pradesh until August 10, in Haryana and Delhi on August 7/8, in Uttarakhand today and from August 8 till August 10, in Uttar Pradesh over the next four days, and in Rajasthan on August 5 and from August 7 to August 10.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, “Monsoon is in its active phase... We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Maharashtra, for which we have also issued a red alert.” He, however, claimed, "There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days," reported ANI.

The weather department had issued a red alert for the entire Pune district following heavy rainfall on August 4 that led to a flood-like situation in the region. Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were called in to help with rescue operations.