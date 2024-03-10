Weather today: IMD predicts snow, rain in J-K, Himachal and THESE states. Check forecast here
Weather today: IMD alerts of light rainfall to snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh from 9th-13th March, with more on 14th and 15th. Uttarakhand to see rain/snow on 11th-14th March. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to get rain on 13th March.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next four day. In addition to this, the weather office has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the region on 12 and 13 March. The weather department also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days.