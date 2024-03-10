Active Stocks
Weather today: IMD predicts snow, rain in J-K, Himachal and THESE states. Check forecast here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Weather today: IMD alerts of light rainfall to snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh from 9th-13th March, with more on 14th and 15th. Uttarakhand to see rain/snow on 11th-14th March. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to get rain on 13th March.

Weather today: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Weather today: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next four day. In addition to this, the weather office has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the region on 12 and 13 March. The weather department also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days. 

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh news: Severe snowfall hits Lahaul-Spiti; electricity, communication down

IMD Snowfall alert

The weather office stated that isolated light rainfall to snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 9th-13th March and scattered light rainfall or snowfall on 14th and 15th March.

It has also predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on 13th March with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over the region on 12th and 13th March.

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand on 11th and 12th March and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on 13th & 14th March with isolated thunderstorm and lightning on 13th March.

IMD rainfall alert

The weather office has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab during 11th-14th March and over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 13 March. 

IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Punjab on 11th and 13th March and over Haryana on 13th March.

In the North East India, it has also predicted isolated light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 13th and 14th March.

Rainfall has also been predicted over Kerala and Mahe during 9th-11th March and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 9th and 10th March.

Delhi weather update: 

As per RWFC Delhi, partly cloudy skies today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 11 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 167 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

 

