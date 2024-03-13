Weather today: Weather in most of India is likely to be affected by two western disturbances that are expected to bring rainfall, snowfall and hailstorms in certain places, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin. As per IMD's weather data, today's maximum temperature in Delhi is three notches above the season's normal and stands at 31 degrees Celsius. The national capital's minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The highest temperature recorded in March 2023 was 33.9 degrees Celsius while in March 2022 it was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi with the possibility of rain. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office, said that the temperature will decrease on Wednesday due to the possibility of light rain and cloudy skies, reported PTI.

The meteorological department predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand today. These weather conditions are set to improve thereafter.

The north-western region of India, under the influence of the prevailing western disturbance, the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are also predicted to witness light rainfall today, as per the IMD weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted light rainfall over West Bengal and Sikkim until March 14 and later on March 16. The Gangetic West Bengal region is expected to witness light rainfall until March 17.

The Met Department further forecasted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17. Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh regions are also set to witness light rain from March 16 to March 18.

Moving towards the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh may witness light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over the next six days. IMD forecasted light rainfall over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram until March 15.

Now moving towards the south, weather conditions are likely to be hot and humid over Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days.

