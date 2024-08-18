Weather today: IMD predicts wet spells in Delhi over the next 5 days; issues orange alert in West Bengal, 2 more states

Weather today: The IMD predicted light showers in Delhi until August 23. Predicting heavy downpours in the southern peninsula over the next five days, the IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu on August 18.

Fareha Naaz
Published18 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Weather today: In Delhi, the maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Weather today: In Delhi, the maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert predicting possibility of heavy rains today in three states. These states include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

IMD's weather forecast for northwest India

For the next five days, the weather department predicted “widespread light/moderate rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; and “scattered rainfall” in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days, in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until August 20, in Delhi on August 20, and in Uttar Pradesh until August 22.

In the national capital light wet spells have been forecasted until August 23. The forecast says, “generally cloudy sky with light rain.” The maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD's weather forecast for west and central India

IMD's latest press release dated July 16 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Gujarat Region, Marathwada; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch during the week.”

IMD's weather forecast for east and northeast India

The IMD in its weather bulletin said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast during the week.

The weather agency predicted heavy precipitation in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya between August 20 and 22; in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha until August 20; in Arunachal Pradesh on August 22; and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 22.

IMD's weather forecast for south peninsular India

Predicting heavy downpours in the southern peninsula over the next five days, the Meteorological Department said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu on August 18, in Lakshadweep until August 20; and in Karnataka over the coming two days.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
