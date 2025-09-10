Weather today: IMD warns against heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on September 10 and issued an orange alert for the two states. Besides this, heavy rainfall is likely in East India and Peninsular India in the coming 3-4 days.

IMD in its latest press release said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland & Manipur during 12th-15th September, 2025.”

Moving to Northeast India, we find that there is possibility of isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 11 and in Arunachal Pradesh on tomorrow. More rainfall is likely in the Northeastern region between September 12 and 15.

Over Northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttar Pradesh on September 11, 12 and 15; in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on September 13 and in Uttarakhand between September 12 and 14.

The weather agency forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha on September 11. Predicting Light to moderate rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds over South peninsular India, the Meteorological Department said, “Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during 10th -11th; Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka on 10th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 10th-13th; Telangana during 10th-14th; North Interior Karnataka during 10th-15th September.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in East Madhya Pradesh on September 10, in Chhattisgarh till September 13, in West Bengal and Sikkim till September 14, in Bihar and Odisha till September 12, and in Vidharbha over the next 3 days, IMD said.

Delhi weather today The Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre predicted partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be above normal up to 2 degrees Celsius in the range of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be near normal between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.