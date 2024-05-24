Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers; full forecast here
The IMD weather forecast suggests that warm night conditions will take a toll over Rajasthan till May 27; and in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till May 25.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave warning, with a red alert, for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi today. The forecast also predicts heatwave conditions in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.