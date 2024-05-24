The IMD weather forecast suggests that warm night conditions will take a toll over Rajasthan till May 27; and in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till May 25.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave warning, with a red alert, for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi today. The forecast also predicts heatwave conditions in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

As per the weather bulletin dated May 23, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh until May 27; in Gujarat till May 26; in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra till May 25; and in Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

IMD's press release states, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many/most parts of Rajasthan during 23rd-27th; in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 23rd-27th; West Uttar Pradesh during 26th & 27th; in isolated pockets of Delhi during 24th-27th May, 2024."

Meanwhile, residents of Assam are set to feel the impact of hot and humid weather conditions till tomorrow and in Goa, similar weather conditions are expected today. Warm night conditions will take a toll over Rajasthan till May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till May 25.

Moving to north-eastern states, the weather report states, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days.

It adds, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 26th & 27th with isolated very heavy rainfall on 27th May, 2024."

The Met department forecasted heavy showers for Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on May 24, Andhra Pradesh on May 25, and Kerala until May 25.

IMD's press release further states, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of North Odisha on 26th and 27th May."

