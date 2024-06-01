Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains
Weather today: IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 1. Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department forecasted heatwave conditions in ten states for June 1. The North-western and Central India states where such conditions would prevail are- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.