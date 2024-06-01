Active Stocks
Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains

Fareha Naaz

Weather today: IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 1. Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Weather today: IMD predicted heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh for June 1. In addition to this, warm night conditions have been predicted for Odisha on June 1. (AFP)

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department forecasted heatwave conditions in ten states for June 1. The North-western and Central India states where such conditions would prevail are- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The weather agency also predicted heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh for June 1. In addition to this, warm night conditions have been predicted for Odisha on June 1. At the same time, hot and humid weather would prevail over isolated pockets of Goa until June 2; in Telangana on June 1 and Odisha on June 3 and 4.

The weather department noted that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim. 

Thus the press release dated May 31 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days." It suggests that the listed North-eastern states can expect light to moderate rainfall till June 7.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 1.

 

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are expected till June 5 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh; and in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra from June 2 to June 4.

The weather bulletin further states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 31st May- 02nd June; Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on 01st & 02nd June; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema on 02nd June, 2024."

Moreover, IMD's forecast suggests light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till June 5.

Published: 01 Jun 2024, 06:48 AM IST
