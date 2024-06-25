Weather today: IMD warns of heavy showers in Gujarat, 11 other states, issues heatwave alert for 5; Full report here

Weather today: The weather department issued a heatwave alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan for June 25. The heatwaves will persist in Rajasthan for the next two days, before subsiding.

Fareha Naaz
First Published06:52 AM IST
Weather today: The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall today, June 25, across several regions including Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy showers today, June 25, in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal and Sikkim.

A red alert, the highest level warning, has been sounded for Gujarat today, and orange alert issued for rest of the states.

The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon is set to advance further into the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days.

The IMD's weather report issued on June 24 states, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka during next 5 days, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu on June 25-June-26; over Gujarat Region on June 25."

The IMD sees "isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch on June 25 and June 26; Gujarat Region during June 26-June 28; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka on June 27 and June 28; North Interior Karnataka during June 25-June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June, 27.”

The weather bulletin notes the possibility of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh till June 28 and in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands until tomorrow, in Bihar until June 28, in Jharkhand on June 27 and in Odisha until June 28. Moreover, heavy showers are likely in Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, and in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on June 27 and 28.

Wet spells likely in the north-eastern states of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh until June 28, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 27 and 28.

Heatwave alert

The weather agency issued heatwave alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan on June 25. Heatwaves are likely to continue in Rajasthan over the next two days, and abate thereafter.

