Weather today: IMD’s red alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Goa and Kerala; orange alert in Maharashtra, 2 more states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy precipitation in Karnataka, Goa and Kerala for Monday, July 15. In addition to this, an orange alert is in place for Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Amid IMD's red alert in Goa for heavy showers on Monday, the Goa Education Department declared a school holiday. Heavy downpours have been lashing the state for the past four days.

The State Education Director Shailesh Zingde on Sunday said, “Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Std I to Std XII across Goa will remain shut on Monday,” reported PTI.

The weather department, in its July 14 press bulletin, predicted “extremely heavy rainfall" in Goa and Maharashtra until July 16 and in Karnataka and Kerala on July 15. Furthermore, “heavy rainfall” is likely in Odisha on July 15, 17 and 18; in Arunachal Pradesh till July 17; in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on July 15; and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 16.

Life was brought to a standstill in Hyderabad city after heavy rains on Sunday caused severe waterlogging in different localities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal took to social media platform X, and stated, “Had a teleconference with all the Zonal Commissioners and EVDM Teams. Instructed the officials to be on high alert without causing any inconvenience to the public.”

The authorities issued 040-21111111 and 9000113667 emergency numbers for GHMC-DRF assistance in case of any rain-related issue.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, “We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there...Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days.” He noted that there are no heavy rainfall alerts for Delhi in the coming days.

Thane's Bhiwandi was waterlogged following heavy rainfall on Sunday morning as shown in the video footage.

