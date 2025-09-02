Weather Today LIVE Updates: Gurugram waterlogged, floodwaters enter Delhi homes; more rain predicted

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continue to batter several parts of North India, particularly Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with forecasts warning of more showers in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Haryana, where authorities have ordered schools to remain closed today, 2 September.
Continuous downpours have pushed up water levels in several rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting officials to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Gurugram is also expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall.
According to the IMD, widespread rain is likely across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next 24 to 36 hours, with isolated places bracing for very heavy showers.
Delhi, Gurugram brace for more rains; Orange Alert issued
Intermittent showers drenched Delhi on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more moderate to heavy rain over the next few days. For today, the city is expected to see a cloudy sky accompanied by moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may settle near 22°C.
Neighbouring Gurugram has been placed under an orange alert after witnessing intense rainfall on Monday afternoon. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, over 100 mm of rain was recorded in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in Gurugram on Tuesday.
Heavy rain lashed Odisha due to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, and the state will get more downpour in the next four days, IMD said.
As the sea condition is very likely to be rough during Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till September 3.
The IMD in a statement said: "Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on September 2. It is likely to become more marked over the same region during the next 24 hours."
Weather today live Jammu and Kashmir: Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district received rainfall on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day.
Weather today live Punjab: Rains lashed several parts of flood-hit Punjab on Monday, throwing life out of gear, with three teenagers losing their lives in Ludhiana in rain-related incidents.
According to the meteorological centre here, several places in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.
Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Weather today live Chandigarh: With heavy rains lashing Chandigarh for the past few days, all schools in the city will remain closed on Tuesday. The decision was taken following a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mandip Singh Brar, Chief Secretary (in-charge), UT Chandigarh, to review the city's response to the heavy downpour.
Chandigarh has received nearly 100 mm of rainfall since Sunday.
Weather today live Gurugram: Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall till Monday evening, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city and heavy traffic congestion, with people being stuck in a jam at National Highway 48 for hours on end.
Weather today live Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Tamil Nadu received light to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Tuesday, with Namakkal district receiving the highest rainfall.
According to data from observatories, Erode recorded 33 mm of rain by 5:30 pm on Monday, while Valparai (3 mm), Ooty (0.6 mm), and Madurai City (0.4 mm) reported light showers. Trace amounts of rainfall were noted in Coonoor, Dharmapuri, Madurai Airport, and Tiruchirappalli Airport.
Weather today live Delhi: Drone visuals from Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge). As per officials, it will remain shut as water levels approach the evacuation mark of 206 meters.
Weather today live Haryana: Continuous heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in several residential areas across Haryana and other parts of North India. The downpour has disrupted daily life, with homes and streets submerged, vehicles stranded, and residents struggling to commute.
Weather today live Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day as landslides, triggered by continuous rainfall, continue to block the route.
Weather today live Delhi: the flood situation in Delhi worsened after the Yamuna river overflowed its banks at Yamuna Bazaar, flooding residential areas and forcing residents to move to relief camps
Rain lashed many parts of Kashmir on Monday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas of Srinagar, officials said.
The waterlogging in Residency Road, TRC Chowk, and Dal Gate, among other areas, caused inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers. In some areas, vehicles had to wade through the flooded streets in the city.
Intermittent rain was still going on in some parts of the Valley.