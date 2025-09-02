Weather Today LIVE Updates: Gurugram waterlogged, floodwaters enter Delhi homes; more rain predicted

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continue to batter several parts of North India, particularly Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with forecasts warning of more showers in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Haryana, where authorities have ordered schools to remain closed today, 2 September.
Continuous downpours have pushed up water levels in several rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting officials to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Gurugram is also expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall.
According to the IMD, widespread rain is likely across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next 24 to 36 hours, with isolated places bracing for very heavy showers.
Delhi, Gurugram brace for more rains; Orange Alert issued
Intermittent showers drenched Delhi on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more moderate to heavy rain over the next few days. For today, the city is expected to see a cloudy sky accompanied by moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may settle near 22°C.
Neighbouring Gurugram has been placed under an orange alert after witnessing intense rainfall on Monday afternoon. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, over 100 mm of rain was recorded in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in Gurugram on Tuesday.
The Delhi International Airport has issued a weather advisory following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of inclement conditions in the capital. Officials confirmed that all flight operations at the airport are currently running smoothly.
Heavy rain lashed Odisha due to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, and the state will get more downpour in the next four days, IMD said.
As the sea condition is very likely to be rough during Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till September 3.
The IMD in a statement said: "Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on September 2. It is likely to become more marked over the same region during the next 24 hours."
Weather today live Jammu and Kashmir: Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district received rainfall on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day.
Weather today live Punjab: Rains lashed several parts of flood-hit Punjab on Monday, throwing life out of gear, with three teenagers losing their lives in Ludhiana in rain-related incidents.
According to the meteorological centre here, several places in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.
Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.