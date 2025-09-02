Weather Today LIVE Updates: Gurugram waterlogged, floodwaters enter Delhi homes; more rain predicted

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continue to batter several parts of North India, particularly Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with forecasts warning of more showers in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Haryana, where authorities have ordered schools to remain closed today, 2 September.

Continuous downpours have pushed up water levels in several rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting officials to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Gurugram is also expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, widespread rain is likely across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next 24 to 36 hours, with isolated places bracing for very heavy showers.

Delhi, Gurugram brace for more rains; Orange Alert issued

Intermittent showers drenched Delhi on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more moderate to heavy rain over the next few days. For today, the city is expected to see a cloudy sky accompanied by moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may settle near 22°C.

Neighbouring Gurugram has been placed under an orange alert after witnessing intense rainfall on Monday afternoon. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, over 100 mm of rain was recorded in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in Gurugram on Tuesday.