Weather today: More rains in Delhi-NCR today, IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 11 states

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department sounded orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala. This implies heavy rainfall is likely in these states on Sunday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi NCR will witness showers during the day and a yellow alert has been issued in the city. The weather forecast for August 11 states generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather agency predicts wet spells over the next 5 days.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India IMD forecasted “light\moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh until August 16, in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on August 11 and from 14 to 16, in Punjab on August 11, in Haryana on August 11 and 14.

The Meteorological Department predicted “very heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand on August 11 and in Rajasthan until August 14.

IMD scientist Soma Sen on Saturday said, “We are expecting rainfall all over North and central India, especially heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Up to 20 cm rainfall is likely over these two subdivisions,” reported PTI.

IMD's forecast and warnings for West & Central India IMD predicted “light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra on August 11.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East & Northeast India The press release dated August 10 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura” till August 16.

IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India The weather bulletin notes possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe until August 14 and in Rayalaseema on 14 and 15.