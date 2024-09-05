Hello User
Business News/ News / Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, check IMD's full forecast here

Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, check IMD's full forecast here

Fareha Naaz

Weather today: The IMD issued orange alert in 2 states today, predicting possibility of heavy showers. Check IMD's full Weather forecast here.

Weather today: Waterlogging disrupted traffic movement in Delhi, Gurugram and on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Wednesday following heavy showers. Several areas of the city were inundated.

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on September 5 and issued an orange alert for these states.

In Haryana's Panchkula, three children reportedly lost their life in a rain-related incident on Wednesday after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed where they were taking shelter. On September 4, rains disrupted traffic and rail movement across northern India and waterlogging issues were reported in national capital, Delhi. The weather agency issued a "yellow" alert for Delhi, predicting bad weather and the possibility of heavy showers.

Forecast for west and central India

“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over West & Central India over the next 6 days," according to the meteorological department forecast.

The IMD noted the possibility of heavy downpours in Saurashtra and Kutch region until September 6. In Maharashtra, heavy wet spells are likely until September 8, and then on September 10, and in Goa until September 8.

IMD's forecast for south peninsular India

The IMD press release dated September 4 adds, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 5th September."

Furthermore, “isolated heavy rainfall" is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka until September 8, in South Interior Karnataka until September 7, and in Kerala and Mahe between September 8 and 10.

IMD's forecast for east and northeast India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 11, the IMD said. It further noted possibility of heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh until September 6, in West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim today, in Bihar until September 6 and in Odisha until September 8.

IMD's forecast for north and northwest India

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy downpours in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until September 8, and in Uttar Pradesh until September 6.

