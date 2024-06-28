Weather today: Orange alert in Delhi, extremely heavy rainfall likely in coastal Karnataka; check forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department( IMD) has issued an orange alert for districts of Delhi, hinting at moderate to intense wet spells. The orange alert is expected to prevail until June 29.

The IMD also forecasts showers in adjoining areas of Delhi NCR, and lower visibility, disruption in traffic, and water logging in low-lying areas.

Moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas very likely to cause:



1) Slippers roads

2) Low visibility

3) Disruption in traffic

3) Localised water logging in low lying areas — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2024

The IMD has urged the public to avoid areas prone to waterlogging, and check traffic congestion on various routes.

It is advised to:



1) Avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.



2) Check for traffic congestion on your route.



3) Be updated with weather warning — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2024

The weather observatory’s bulletin issued on June 27 mentioned the further advance of the Southwest monsoon in most areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Other areas include Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and areas of Punjab.

The IMD statement reads, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa till July 1; Coastal Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch today, June 28.” Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Coastal Karnataka.

Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall has been anticipated in the states of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, over the next five days.

East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Odisha, eastern and western regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana are expected to witness very heavy rainfall over the next three days. Rainfall in east Rajasthan is expected to last until July 1.