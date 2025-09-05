Weather update: Red alert issued for Gujarat; check IMD's rainfall prediction for Delhi, Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department has placed Gujarat under a red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi and Gurugram, which have been reeling under incessant rainfall over the past few days, might get some relief. In its Friday forecast, the weather agency predicted no rain for the national capital and only light showers for Gurugram, the Millennium City.

Which regions in Gujarat will see heavy rainfall? According to the forecast, the Gujarat region is likely to experience intense showers between September 5 and 6, while Saurashtra and Kutch may witness heavy to very heavy rain from September 6 to 7.

What is the forecast for Delhi-NCR? For the Delhi-NCR region, no rain warning has been issued for the capital, while Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating light rain.

What is the latest on the Yamuna flood situation? At least 55 families were rescued from a flood-affected village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh as water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana caused the Yamuna river to swell.

The rescued families are from Badarpur village, situated on the banks of the Yamuna in the Loni sub-division, and were evacuated with the help of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed in the area, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt told PTI.

"Arrangements for food, including milk for infants, have been made for the rescued families," Bhatt said, adding that camps have been set up for villagers, though many are reluctant to move to them.

Punjab floods Punjab is also witnessing heavy rainfall, and around 37 lives have been lost due to severe flooding, announced the state government on Thursday.

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

