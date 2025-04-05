Delhi on heatwave alert! Mercury may soar 42 degrees right after Ram Navami; Check warning for Haryana, 3 more states

Heatwave alert: Delhi is predicted to experience heatwave in the coming days with temperatures expected to reach as high as 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD also issued heatwave warnings for several northern states. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Apr 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Heatwave alert: The India Meteorological Department predicted above-normal temperatures and an increase in heatwave days across various regions in India between April and June.
Soaring mercury and expectations of exceptionally hot summer ahead may make it difficult for Delhi residents to stay chill. Following India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country between April and June, a spell of heatwave conditions is expected in the coming week.

The weather department predicted a rise in temperatures in the National Capital a day after Ram Navami, on April 7 and 8, when the mercury is forecasted to peak around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT department, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, April 4, which was 4.4 degree above the normal. At the same time minimum temperature stood at 18.8 degree Celsius.

Delhi weather today: On April 5, isolated heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds are predicted to prevail. Regional meteorological centre in New Delhi forecasted intensification of heatwave conditions in the region between April 5 and 8. A yellow alert warning is in place for the coming four days.

Heatwave warning for rest of India

IMD, in its latest press release, warned issued heatwave warnings for several north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, for the upcoming week.

The weather bulletin dated April 4 states, “Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of… West Uttar Pradesh during 05th-09th; Himachal Pradesh during 05th-07th; Punjab, Gujarat Region during 06th-09th; West Rajasthan during 05th-10th; Gujarat Region during 06th-08th; East Rajasthan, during 06th-10th; West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-10th April.”

Delhi on heatwave alert! Mercury may soar 42 degrees right after Ram Navami; Check warning for Haryana, 3 more states
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 01:16 PM IST
