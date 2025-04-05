Delhi on heatwave alert! Mercury may soar 42 degrees right after Ram Navami; Check warning for Haryana, 3 more states

Soaring mercury and expectations of exceptionally hot summer ahead may make it difficult for Delhi residents to stay chill. Following India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country between April and June, a spell of heatwave conditions is expected in the coming week.

The weather department predicted a rise in temperatures in the National Capital a day after Ram Navami, on April 7 and 8, when the mercury is forecasted to peak around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT department, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, April 4, which was 4.4 degree above the normal. At the same time minimum temperature stood at 18.8 degree Celsius.

Delhi weather today: On April 5, isolated heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds are predicted to prevail. Regional meteorological centre in New Delhi forecasted intensification of heatwave conditions in the region between April 5 and 8. A yellow alert warning is in place for the coming four days.

Heatwave warning for rest of India IMD, in its latest press release, warned issued heatwave warnings for several north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, for the upcoming week.