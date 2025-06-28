Weather today: Uttarakhand, Kerala, more states on IMD's orange alert for rains; Delhi-NCR awaits monsoon showers

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala, predicting heavy rains in these regions on June 28. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is on yellow alert today and tomorrow, with possibility of fresh showers likely today.

Predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next few days, IMD said, “Light/moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days with very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 01st July; Nagaland on 02nd July.”

Heavy downpour is likely in Tamil Nadu on July 28, along Karnataka's coastal areas until July 3 and in Kerala on June 28, 29 and July 3.

IMD forecast “isolated heavy rainfall” in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim until July 3; and in Jammu and Kashmir on June 28 and 29.

Heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a rise in Chenab River's water level, which caused an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project. Restricting all movement near the river, the Ramban district administration issued a public advisory, warning against bathing, swimming, fishing, and other activities.

In a post on X, the Ramban District Magistrate stated, “A complete ban on swimming, bathing, fishing and roaming near River Chenab & all Nallahs in District Ramban due to rising water levels and safety risks. Strict legal action against violators. Stay Alert. Stay Safe.”

The Ramban District Administration furth informed that silt flushing activity will be carried out today and said, "As per official information, the Dulhasti Power Station, Kishtwar, silt flushing from the dam reservoir will be carried out on June 28 from 00:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs."

Delhi-NCR weather "Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/ lightening towards evening/ night, " Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre said in its report dated June 27. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 and 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will most likely hover around 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. The national capital can expect wet spells in the coming five days.