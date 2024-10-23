Weather update today: Yellow alert issued in Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and THESE states. Check IMD forecast here

  • Weather update today: A yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued by the IMD today affecting various states.

Updated23 Oct 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Weather update today: A yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued by the IMD today
Weather update today: A yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued by the IMD today (AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in several states today i.e. October 23. 

As per the weather department, heavy rains is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

This heavy rainfall warning comes amid the time when cyclone Dana is set to make landfall on midnight of October 24 to the early morning of October 25. As per IMD, Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday. While speaking to ANI, IMD Senior scientist Umashankar Das said that the expected speed is 100-110 km/hour and gusting of 220km/hour

The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated placed over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal on 24th and 25th October.

IMD rainfall forecast

East India: The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains along with isolated extremely heavy rains over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on 24th & 25th October. Moreover, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts of Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25. 

South India: Isolated heavy rains has been predicted over South Interior Karnataka on October 23, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on October 23 and 24; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 25.

North East India: The weather office has predicted isolated heavy rains over Arunachal Pradesh on October 23; Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 23 and 24. 

Central, West & Northwest India: As per IMD, shallow to moderate fog very likely in the morning hours over Punjab on October 23 and 24. 

 

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 02:31 PM IST
