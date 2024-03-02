Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 6.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.30 2.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.20 2.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.90 3.18%
Business News/ News / Weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rain; more showers with gusty winds, hailstorm predicted today
BackBack

Weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rain; more showers with gusty winds, hailstorm predicted today

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

RWFC Delhi forecasts light to moderate rain with gusty winds in the national capital. Similar weather expected in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and neighboring areas.

Delhi weather update: Commuters protect themselves from sudden rain Premium
Delhi weather update: Commuters protect themselves from sudden rain

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) receives light rain on Saturday morning. The RWFC Delhi has predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in the national capital today. In addition to this, it also stated that the possibility of hailstorm in one or two places in the city.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for snow, hailstorm in THESE states; yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal

In its latest post, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan. It wrote, Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App