Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) receives light rain on Saturday morning. The RWFC Delhi has predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in the national capital today. In addition to this, it also stated that the possibility of hailstorm in one or two places in the city.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for snow, hailstorm in THESE states; yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal In its latest post, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan. It wrote, Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

