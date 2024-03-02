Weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rain; more showers with gusty winds, hailstorm predicted today
RWFC Delhi forecasts light to moderate rain with gusty winds in the national capital. Similar weather expected in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and neighboring areas.
Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) receives light rain on Saturday morning. The RWFC Delhi has predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in the national capital today. In addition to this, it also stated that the possibility of hailstorm in one or two places in the city.
