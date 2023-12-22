Amid the biting cold weather prevailing in the entire North Indian belt, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert fog alert in several North and North Eastern states during the next four days. As per IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions very likely in morning hours at isolated pockets of Punjab during next four days. The weather department has also warned of dense fog conditions very likely in morning hours at isolated pockets of Haryana during next three days. Additionally, fog alert has also been sounded over North Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days and Odisha on 23rd and 24th December.

IMD rainfall predictions

Heavy rains wrecked four south Tamil Nadu districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. Heavy rains continued to pound the Tirunelveli district in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear. Amid severe flooding, schools and colleges will remain shut in Thoothukudi district today i.e. on 22 December. The state government will be providing necessary relief to the people who lost their homes, farmers who suffered loss of livestock or crop. As per IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

In Delhi, Generally cloudy skies with light rain are expected on Friday, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

In the other Northern states, isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

"Isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd and northwest Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan on 23rd December, IMD states.

(With agency inputs)

