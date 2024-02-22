Weather update: Heavy snow, rain alert issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy snowfall rain and hailstorm in several parts of the the country today. Amid this alert, the weather department has said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over coastal Odisha, Rayalaseema and Kerala today.