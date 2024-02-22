The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy snowfall rain and hailstorm in several parts of the the country today. Amid this alert, the weather department has said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over coastal Odisha, Rayalaseema and Kerala today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issues Rainfall/Snowfall alerts As per the weather office, isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall been predicted over Western Himalayan Region today i.e. on 22nd February.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has predicted very light to light rain/Thunderstorm at isolated places in hill districts of Uttarakhand and dry weather likely to prevail in plain district of Uttarakhand. The weather department has also predicted light to moderate snowfall likely to occur at places with height of 2800 Meter and above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, the weather department also said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 24th February night and under its influence isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region during 24th -27th February.

In the North East India, IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also over Arunachal Pradesh during 21st-23rd and over Assam, Nagaland on 22nd February. For the next 2-3 days, widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 21-23 February; Assam and Meghalaya on 23 February.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall has also been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 24th- 27th February; over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 24th & 25th February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issues Rainfall alert IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning over East Uttar Pradesh today i.e. on 22 February and isolated light/moderate rainfall has been predicted over Madhya Pradesh today.

The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Gangetic West Bengal today.

It has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Sikkim on 22nd February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Weather update: The MeT has forecast partly cloudy sky for Thursday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 11 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!