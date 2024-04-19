Southern India to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, while Northern and Northeastern India to expect rainfall and thunderstorms till April 22 according to IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued heat wave warnings for Southern states and forecasts for rainfall in northern and northeast India.

Northern India IMD said that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Iran & adjoining Afghanistan in middle and upper tropospheric levels A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from April 22.

Under this influence, "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 19th-20th and 22nd and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand during 19th-24th April 2024."

IMD further predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from 19th-22nd; West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh on 19th April.

"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 19th April 2024," IMD said.

Furthermore, the national capital along with Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh will brace for strong surface winds on Friday.

Northeastern India Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till 22nd April 2024.

Sikkim will receive fairly widespread rain till April 21st, said IMD.

Meanwhile, sub-Himalayan West Bengal will receive 19th-21st April light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds.

Southern India IMD said, “From the 19th to the 22nd of April, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, are expected over Kerala and Mahe."

Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the same period. Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on the April 19th and 20th, while Coastal Karnataka will experience this from the 19th to the 20th of April, it added.

North Interior Karnataka is forecasted to receive rainfall from the 18th to the 21st, while South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep can expect it on the 19th and 20th of April, 2024.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 19th-22nd and Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st April 2024.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on Friday.

Heatwave warning Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated/some pockets of Odisha from the 18th to the 21st of April, while Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal will experience them from the 18th to the 22nd.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and interior Tamil Nadu can expect heat wave conditions on the 19th of April, 2024. Severe heat wave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets of Odisha on the 19th and in Gangetic West Bengal from the 19th to the 21st of April, 2024.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on the 19th of April, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from the 20th to the 22nd, 21st and 22nd of April, 2024.

Warm night conditions are expected over Rayalaseema on the 19th of April, 2024.

