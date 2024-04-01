Active Stocks
Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert, predicts rainfall today in THESE states; Check full forecast here

Written By Fareha Naaz

IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast suggests heavy rainfall in few north-eastern states and light showers over the Himalayan region today. The weather agency issued heatwave warning in several South Indian states

Weather update: The states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will witness light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning today. (HT_PRINT)Premium
IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast suggests rainfall in a few northeastern states, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) press release. The weather department issued a heatwave alert in several South Indian states for the next few days.

The national capital's minimum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius which is two notches above the season's normal today, April 1 while the maximum temperature is 34 degrees Celsius. IMD predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi until April 6.

The weather department press release stated, “A trough runs from northwest Bihar to southeast Assam and a trough in westerlies runs roughly along Long. 87°E to the north of Lat. 21°N in lower tropospheric levels."

Thus, considering these prevailing atmospheric conditions, IMD predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until tomorrow.

The IMD press release further noted, “A Western Disturbance as a trough in lower & middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 52°E to the north of Lat. 25°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan & adjoining in lower tropospheric levels. Another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 29th March, 2024."

The southern peninsula has been dealing with heatwave conditions over the past few days amid a drought-like situation and water shortage in Telangana due to a failed northeast monsoon.

The weather agency issued a heatwave warning in several South Indian states. IMD forecasted heat wave conditions over Andhra Pradesh until April 4.

IMD forecasted heat wave conditions over Telangana until April 2.

Additionally, IMD forecasted heat wave conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka from April 2 to 4.

The Odisha state government announced morning classes for all schools from Saturday, March 30, in response to the IMD's forecast of hot and humid weather in the state in the upcoming days.

Primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, as well as private institutions have been instructed by the School and Mass Education department to conduct morning classes from 7 am to 11:30 am starting from April 2nd.

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 07:04 AM IST
