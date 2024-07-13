Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa

Heavy rainfall expected in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana until July 16, the weather agency, in its press release dated July 12 stated. Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness downpours on Sunday and Monday.

Fareha Naaz
First Published13 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Weather update: The IMD warned against heavy rainfall during the day, in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.
Weather update: The IMD warned against heavy rainfall during the day, in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.(PTI)

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rainfall during the day in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. These places are on orange alert, hinting at the possibility of heavy precipitation.

IMD, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell likely over southwest Peninsular India and heavy rainfall over Northeast & adjoining east India during next five days.”

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues orange alert across MMR today

The weather agency, in its press release dated July 12, forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana until July 16. Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness downpours on Sunday and Monday.

Considering the weather prediction over East and Northeast India, the Meteorological Department predicted wet spells in Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha until July 16. West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will see showers until tomorrow. As per IMD's forecast, Jharkhand state will witness heavy showers during the day. Nagaland and Manipur, on the other hand, will witness heavy rainfall tomorrow and day after.

llafniaWeather forecast for Northwest and Central India predicted “heavy r” in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until July 16; in Chhattisgarh until July 15; in Madhya Pradesh until July 14; in Himachal Pradesh on July 13; and in Rajasthan on July 16.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ today

IMD's weather bulletin notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan,” over the coming four days.

It adds, “Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and West Rajasthan,” over the coming four days.

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning as can be seen in the visuals below.

 

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD forecasts showers across India till July 15, heavy rains in…

In the wee hours of July 13, rains lashed the financial capital as can be seen in the video given below from Mumbai's Eastern Highway.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.000.00
    Chennai
    73,942.000.00
    Delhi
    74,014.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue