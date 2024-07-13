Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rainfall during the day in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. These places are on orange alert, hinting at the possibility of heavy precipitation.

IMD, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell likely over southwest Peninsular India and heavy rainfall over Northeast & adjoining east India during next five days.”

The weather agency, in its press release dated July 12, forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana until July 16. Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness downpours on Sunday and Monday.

Considering the weather prediction over East and Northeast India, the Meteorological Department predicted wet spells in Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha until July 16. West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will see showers until tomorrow. As per IMD's forecast, Jharkhand state will witness heavy showers during the day. Nagaland and Manipur, on the other hand, will witness heavy rainfall tomorrow and day after.

Weather forecast for Northwest and Central India predicted "heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until July 16; in Chhattisgarh until July 15; in Madhya Pradesh until July 14; in Himachal Pradesh on July 13; and in Rajasthan on July 16.

IMD's weather bulletin notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan,” over the coming four days.

It adds, “Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and West Rajasthan,” over the coming four days.

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning as can be seen in the visuals below.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/3WGD6FfaRh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

In the wee hours of July 13, rains lashed the financial capital as can be seen in the video given below from Mumbai's Eastern Highway.