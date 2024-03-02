Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for snow, hailstorm in THESE states; yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal
Weather update: IMD predicts intense rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and plains of northwest India till 3rd March with orange alerts for hailstorm in multiple regions.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense spell of rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall over plains of northwest India till 3rd March.
