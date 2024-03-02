Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense spell of rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall over plains of northwest India till 3rd March.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert for isolated hailstorm very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan on 2 March.

IMD snowfall alert

In Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological station has issued an orange warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti district on March 1 and 2 and a “yellow" alert of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 3.

As per the data from the MeT office, rains at most places from March 1 to 3 and another wet spell of snow on Mach 6 and 7 as another western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. Earlier on 1 March, the Tribal areas and other higher reaches and mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh witnessed another spell of fresh snowfall which led to the closing of 241 roads and four national highways, officials said as reported by PTI. The fresh snowfall also disrupted 83 power transformers and three water supply schemes.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall of 64.5-115.5mm on 2nd March. As per IMD Dehradun, heavy snowfall is likely to occur at a height of 3200m and above in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh district of the state. In addition to this, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/Hail /Gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at a few places in the district of Garhwal region and isolated places in the district of Kumaun region of Uttarakhand.

In Kashmir, The meteorological department has predicted widespread moderate rain or snow over most places of the Union Territory till March 3 with peak activity from March 1 night to March 2 night. Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north, central and south Kashmir and the Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division during this period. The department added that plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with a possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

In North East India, scattered light to moderate rainfall, snowfall have been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during the next six days while heavy rainfall, and snowfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 4th March and over Sikkim on 3rd March

IMD rainfall alert

In Uttarakhand, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at a isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during 1st-3rd March.

In North East India, IMD has predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning likely over the Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 3rd-6th March.

(With inputs from PTI)

