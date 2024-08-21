Weather update: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka until August 27, the Meteorological Department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD issued an orange alert predicting the possibility of heavy precipitation in Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Kerala, Assam and Meghalaya on August 21.

IMD scientist Soma Sen suggested that rainfall in Delhi may likely lessen from August 21, after moderate spells on Tuesday, PTI reported. The weather forecast for the national capital predicts a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is likely around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius today. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has issued a yellow alert for heavy showers for the next three days, with wet spells expected over the coming five days.

IMD's forecast and warnings for northwest India IMD's latest press release predicts “isolated heavy rainfall" in Himachal Pradesh on August 21, Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 26, and in Uttar Pradesh until August 24.

IMD's forecast for west and central India The weather agency predicted “heavy rainfall" in Madhya Pradesh, on August 21 and between August 23 and August 26, in Maharashtra on August 21, and from August 24 to 26, in Chhattisgarh until August 24, in Goa until August 26, and in Gujarat on August 21, Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

IMD's forecast for East and Northeast India The weather bulletin dated August 20 states, "Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on Aug 21st & Aug 24; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Aug 21 and August 25."