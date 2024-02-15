Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert in THESE states till 21 February. Check full forecast here
IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till 21 February. Moreover, dense fog conditions has been in morning hours in isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand on 15 and 16 February and over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 15 February.
IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country on till 21 February.
