IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country on till 21 February.

The weather department has predicted isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning activity in isolated places over West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand on 15th February.

Additionally, IMD has predicted has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh on 18th February. “Widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with Isolated Heavy Rainfall/Snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 18th February, 2024," the weather department said.

Delhi weather update

In Delhi, RWFC Delhi has predicted mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The minimum temperature in the city today is likely to be 9 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius. At 6.30 am, the overall air quality in the national capital is recorded at 300 which is in ‘poor’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board data states. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Speaking of rainfall in the national capital, till 19 February, only clear to cloudy sky has been predicted. However, on 20 February, RWFC Delhi stated that there is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle.

IMD rainfall alerts

-As per IMD, isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning activity in isolated places very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh on 14th; over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim on 14 and 15 February and dry weather thereafter.

-Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning over Western Himalayan Region during 17th -21st February

-It has further predicted isolated or scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India during 18th-21st February.

Dense fog warnings

The weather department has predicted dense fog conditions in morning hours in isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand on 15 and 16 February and over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 15th February.

