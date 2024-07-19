Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and THESE states

  • IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in various states. Yellow and orange alerts have been in different regions of Maharashtra.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated19 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha
Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several states today i.e. on July 19. According to the IMD, isolated areas in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Vidarbha, southern Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Also Read | IMD issues flash flood alert for south and central India amid heavy downpour

Moreover, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu today. In Maharashtra, a yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued for Mumbai while an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Amravati. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has also issued a red alert for Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Satara, Ratnagiri today.

Also Read | Amid excess rain in July, water reservoir levels replenish to 29%

Speaking of Delhi, as per RWFC, a cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms is expected in the national capital today. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be 29.6 degrees Celsius and 37.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Check IMD's full forecast here

As per IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on the 18th & 20th; Marathwada on the 20th; West Madhya Pradesh during the 20th and 22nd; and East Madhya Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd of July.

Also Read | Lightning strikes kill at least 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Bihar; IMD predicts…

The weather department has predicted heavy rains over Rayalaseema on 19th July, Gangetic West Bengal from 20th-22nd July and Jharkhand on 21st & 22nd July.

In Northwest India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains in West Rajasthan on the 20th & 21st of July; Haryana-Chandigarh on the 19th and 21st & 22nd; Uttar Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd July. Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Himachal Pradesh on the 21st of July and Uttarakhand on the 21st and 22nd of July.

In Northeast India, heavy rains have been predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal, Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from 20th-22nd July.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and THESE states

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,099.000.00
      Chennai
      74,659.000.00
      Delhi
      74,512.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,539.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue