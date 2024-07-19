The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several states today i.e. on July 19. According to the IMD, isolated areas in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Vidarbha, southern Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu today. In Maharashtra, a yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued for Mumbai while an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Amravati. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has also issued a red alert for Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Satara, Ratnagiri today.

Speaking of Delhi, as per RWFC, a cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms is expected in the national capital today. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be 29.6 degrees Celsius and 37.0 degrees Celsius respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check IMD's full forecast here As per IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on the 18th & 20th; Marathwada on the 20th; West Madhya Pradesh during the 20th and 22nd; and East Madhya Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd of July.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains over Rayalaseema on 19th July, Gangetic West Bengal from 20th-22nd July and Jharkhand on 21st & 22nd July.

In Northwest India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains in West Rajasthan on the 20th & 21st of July; Haryana-Chandigarh on the 19th and 21st & 22nd; Uttar Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd July. Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Himachal Pradesh on the 21st of July and Uttarakhand on the 21st and 22nd of July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Northeast India, heavy rains have been predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal, Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from 20th-22nd July.

